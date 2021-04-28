Jessica Sanchez, Mark Cuban team up to stop Asian hate crimes

MANILA -- Jessica Sanchez and celebrity entrepreneur Mark Cuban are joining forces to raise awareness about Asian-American hate crimes with a new song “Us.”

Sanchez will debut the song and music video on April 30, with the goal of promoting unity for those affected by racism and hate crimes.

Cuban will be part of its music video along with Patrick Starrr, Liane V, Black Eyed Peas’ Apl.de.ap, and many others.

Sanchez was born to a Mexican-American father and Filipina mother, who originally hailed from Bataan province. She was born and raised in San Diego, California.

In 2012, Sanchez made waves in the Philippines for her remarkable performances during the 11th season of “American Idol” where she finished the runner-up. Sanchez was only the fifth contestant of the hit American talent search who has Filipino roots to make the Top 12.

Following her “American Idol” stint, she released her debut album in 2013 with Interscope Records titled “Me, You, and the Music” and went No. 8 on the Billboard Pop Charts. Her first single was “Tonight” featuring Ne-yo.

Since then, Sanchez has gone on to appear in various TV and live shows, and has done concerts alongside renowned artist like Andrea Bocelli and many others.

For the first time in her career, Sanchez also had the opportunity of performing at the White House for former US President Barack Obama.