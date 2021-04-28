Gigo de Guzman offers development in Dacera case to late mom Claire dela Fuente

MANILA -- Gigo De Guzman is offering the latest development in the case he recently got embroiled in to his late mother, Filipino music icon Claire dela Fuente.

De Guzman was among those implicated in the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera. On Tuesday, the Makati Prosecutor’s Office junked the rape with homicide complaint against him and 10 others for lack of probable cause.

Through two consecutive Instagram Stories, de Guzman said the resolution definitely “lifted some of the weight these past 6 months.”

While saying that damage has already been done, de Guzman acknowledged that the case “is still not completely over, but at least for today we can breathe a sigh of relief.”

De Guzman said reading the resolution also brought him so much emotion.

“For the first time, I went to Makati City Hall without my mom… And I truly felt her absence. As the guys talked about [how to] give their copies to their parents to give them a sense of comfort, I wished I could hand mine to her,” he said.

To end his post, de Guzman wrote: “Ma, we did it. One step forward.”

Dacera, 23, was found unconscious and without a pulse in a bathtub at a hotel around noon on January 1 after a night of partying. Her friends said they tried to revive her and brought her to a hospital, where she was later declared dead.

Last month, dela Fuente passed away due to cardiac arrest while fighting COVID-19.

Dela Fuente staunchly fought for her son when his name was dragged into the Dacera saga. She was beside her son as they denied such allegations, mentioning even that de Guzman is gay.

She also called for sobriety when social media users condemned de Guzman and his friends.