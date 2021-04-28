Edward Barber gears up for new show as 'Kwentong Barber' sets finale

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Actor Edward Barber will be having a new show entitled "Fresh Take" that will premiere this June on MYX and TFC, the actor announced Wednesday on "Magandang Buhay."

"This is a show about bringing OPM to the global stage and showing the talent that we have here in the Philippines worldwide. So abangan niyo po 'yon," said Barber, who also hosts MYX's online show "Kwentong Barber."

According to Barber, they are set to shoot the final episode of "Kwentong Barber" with actress Maymay Entrata as his last guest.

"Save the best for last. Usually 'yung live ng 'Kwentong Barber' ay one hour. Pero ayaw namin isipin or ayaw ko isipin 'yung time limit. So gagawin namin, I think actually tomorrow we're pre-taping 'yung episode with Maymay for the finale. So baka maging two-part siya. Pero promise kahit pre-taped lahat ay tuloy tuloy, walang edit. So lahat nang mangyayari doon sa episode ay makikita nila raw and so on, walang putol," Barber said.

"Kwentong Barber" premiered on MYX Philippines' channel on KUMU last February 3.

In the show, Barber gets up close and personal with his guests while talking about life, love, and everything in between.

Aside from “Kwentong Barber,” the former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate also regularly hosts “ASAP Natin To” every Sunday.

