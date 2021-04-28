‘Bagong Umaga’ stars worried about their families during lock-in tapings

Photo from ABS-CBN Entertainment website

MANILA -- Aside from revealing that several actors tested positive for COVID-19, the stars of “Bagong Umaga” also shared their realizations and worries during their lock-in experience while filming the series.

As part of the safety precautions, actors and production staff of series and movies have to stay in only one location for several weeks to shoot and avoid contracting the coronavirus.

Yves Flores admitted that working away from his family for sometime made him worry about them, especially amid the pandemic.

“Lagi ka nagwo-worry pag-gising mo sa umaga, ano ba nangyayari sa bahay? Kung okay ba sila o ano,” Flores said during the finale press conference of the show.

Barbie Imperial also shared the same sentiment, explaining how she missed her family whenever she entered the bubble.

“Kasi siyempre 'pag pumupunta ako ng taping hindi ko kasama 'yung pamilya ko. Sobrang palagi ko silang na-mi-miss,” she said.

Michelle Vito was also worried for her mother’s health since she usually accompanied the actress on locations.

“Laging nandun 'yung kaba na baka magka-COVID nga 'ko. Si Mommy din kasama ko during taping. Mas delikado siya,” Vito quipped.

However, the actors all praised the “Bagong Umaga” production team for taking care of them and treating them like family members during the lock-in tapings.

Flores, meanwhile, praised the production staff for their care in providing for their accommodations and daily meals.

“Pero dito sa 'Bagong Umaga,' natanggal sa 'kin 'yung pangamba at takot kasi ang saya ng set, ng lahat. Kaya sobrang thankful sa production kasi ang bait nila, tinuring nila kong isang anak,” the actor revealed.

Vito also echoed Flores’ sentiment, adding that she will forever remember her experience working amid a health crisis.

“Masaya talaga. Iba 'yung experience na nagte-taping kami ta's may pandemic. Ibang journey to sa 'min,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kiko Estrada and Imperial also learned a few things during the pandemic, with the actress highlighting the importance of spending time with family.

“Siguro 'yung na-realize ko kung gaano ka-importante sobra 'yung oras. Eh dati kapag nasa bahay lang ako nung wala pang pandemic, parang palagi akong nasa labas, palagi akong umaalis,” Imperial shared.

Estrada also said the new normal setup taught him to be more focused on his work since they had nothing else to do in their bubble.

“Lock-in brings out more focus on work because there's nothing to do but read the script. And be with people you have to be with. You have no choice,” the actor added.

In the same press conference, it was revealed that at least six actors of the afternoon drama had tested positive for and have since recovered from COVID-19.

During the virtual media conference ahead of the series’ April 30 finale, Imperial, Tony Labrusca, and Keempee de Leon revealed that they, too, survived coronavirus.

“Halos lahat kami COVID survivors,” Labrusca said. “We’re working in a time of pandemic; it happens. But God is good. We all survived. That was pretty unforgettable.”

