5 times BTS made history on the Billboard charts with 'Film Out'

Watch more in iWantTFC

South Korean superstars BTS are cementing themselves as global icons in pop music.

Earlier this month, the septet released “Film Out,” a Japanese single featuring a sentimental melody accompanied by stirring vocals.

Just weeks after its debut, the ballad, written by Iyori Shimizu, vocalist of the rock trio Back Number, along with the youngest BTS member Jeon Jung-kook, added to the K-pop group’s Billboard chart records.

Here are five historic milestones Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook achieved with their latest track:

1. HIGHEST-RANKING JAPANESE SONG

“Film Out” is the second Japanese song to enter the Billboard Global 200 top 10 list since its inception, following LiSA’s “Homura,” which previously ranked at No. 8.

But after debuting at No. 5, the K-pop group’s ballad already outranked the singer-songwriter. According to Billboard, BTS tallied around 47.2 million streams and sold over 66,000 tracks worldwide in its first week.

To date, no other song performed in the language has scored higher.

2. GROUP WITH MOST TOP 10 HITS

The Japanese single is the global phenomenon's fifth song to break into the top bracket of the Billboard Global 200. BTS is currently the music group holding the most titles that hit the chart’s top 10.

The other tracks by the pop giants on the list were “Dynamite,” “Life Goes On,” and “Savage Love (Laxed Siren Beat)” with Jawsh 685, and Jason Derulo — which all topped at No.1 -- while “Blue & Grey” peaked No. 9.

3. FIRST JAPANESE SONG TO LEAD

“Film Out,” is reported to be the first Japanese song to debut at No.1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart.

Overall, BTS has six songs that held the No. 1 spot. The South Korean act first led the chart in 2018 with “Fake Love,” followed by “Idol” featuring rapper Nicki Minaj, “On,” “Dynamite,” and “Life Goes On.”

The ballad was also the first Japanese song by the band to debut on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was highlighted at No. 81.

4. ONLY ARTIST TO CHART IN THREE LANGUAGES

Following the success of “Film Out,” BTS made history as the first artists to claim the No. 1 spot on the Digital Song Sales Chart in three languages: Korean, English, and Japanese.

The pop icons are also the only act to have different songs in three languages place in the top 5 of the Billboard Global 200 after the Japanese track joined “Dynamite” (English) and “Life Goes On” (Korean) the list.

Additionally, BTS is the sole group that had records in three different languages chart within the same period on the Global Excl. U.S chart after “Film Out” followed “Dynamite,” “Life Goes On,” and "Boy with Luv.”

5. MOST NO. 1 SONGS ON THE WORLD DIGITAL SONG CHART

BTS’s latest single is their 27th song to lead on the World Digital Song Sales charts, breaking their own record of being the artist with the most songs to reach No. 1 on the chart.

Among their other notable hits were “Blood, Sweat, & Tears,” “MIC Drop,” “Fire,” “DNA,” and “Spring Day.”

"Film Out" is included in the septet’s upcoming Japanese album “BTS, the Best,” scheduled to drop on June 16.