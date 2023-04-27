Why Ricky Lee is excited to work with Daniel Padilla

Photo from Alyssa Gonzales, ABS-CBN News



MANILA – When Kapamilya heartthrob Daniel Padilla makes his return to the big screen, he will be doing it in style as he is set to star in an adaptation of a story written by one of the country's national artists.

Padilla will star in the upcoming ABS-CBN Film movie “Nang Mapagod si Kamatayan” – based from a short story written by National Artist for Film and Broadcast Ricky Lee.

Lee, who was present during the announcement of Padilla's new projects, admitted that he has been wanting to work with the ABS-CBN star.

“Naalala ko na year ago tinanong ako ng reporter sa TV kung sinong young star ang gusto kong makatrabaho, isa lang binanggit ko. Sabi ko, si Daniel Padilla,” he said.

He further noticed Padilla’s acting prowess when he became a juror of the Metro Manila Film Festival where the actor’s movie with Charo Santos “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” was included.

According to Lee, Padilla has depth and range.

“Exciting na masaya. Maraming reasons na masaya. Bukod sa gusto ko makatrabaho si Daniel, nung napanood ko siya mayroon siyang lalim at range na pwede pang lumabas nang lumabas. Maganda mapaglaruan 'yun at mapanood,” Lee continued.

He also accepted the movie since it will be produced by ABS-CBN which became his home in the past. In fact, he is one of the trainers of the network’s pool of writers.

Meanwhile, Padilla said that he picked the project immediately after he read the title – and despite not knowing that it was based on Lee’s story

“Oh my goodness, ito na 'yun,” he said.

Directed by Padilla’s close friend Dan Villegas, the movie is a light-hearted comedy featuring the actor and his best friend in real life Zanjoe Marudo.

“Nandun yung comedy pero 'di siya slapstick na pagpapatawa. Nakakatawa ang buhay. Dun siya. 'Di siya slapstick,” he continued.

It is expected to be released this year.



