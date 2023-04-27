Star Music releases video for 'Idol PH' finalist Bryan Chong's 'Mag-Iisa'

MANILA -- Star Music has released the music video for "Mag-Iisa," the single of "Idol Philippines" finalist Bryan Chong.

Directed by Raymark King Bingcang, the almost four-minute video is now available on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

"Mag-Iisa," which was released last February on various music streaming platforms, was composed by Jan Aldrin Casillano Belisario, arranged by Tommy Katigbak, and produced by Roque “Rox” Santos.

After his "Idol Philippines" season 2 stint, Chong joined "ASAP" as part of 'New Gen' singers.

