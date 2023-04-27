Robi Domingo pens birthday message for fiancee Maiqui Pineda

MANILA -- Robi Domingo turned to social media to share his sweet birthday message for his fiancée Maiqui Pineda.

In his Instagram post on Wednesday night, Domingo uploaded photos of him with Pineda taken from their trips abroad.

"One of the best decisions of my life... is getting your number. Happiest birthday, my fiancé. Ily," Domingo wrote.

Domingo and Pineda went public with their relationship in 2019. The Kapamilya host described their relationship as "authentic and genuine," and said that it just "works" even though they're from "different worlds."

Last November, after for years of being together, Domingo finally proposed to Pineda in the middle of the famous Shibuya crossing in Tokyo, Japan.

