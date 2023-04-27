‘Plot twist’: When did CJ Navato meet his girlfriend?

Photo from CJ Navato's Instagram account

MANILA – Netizens gushed over a revelation made by content creator Honey Delica on her TikTok account.

In a short clip, Delica revealed that she met her boyfriend, former “Goin’ Bulilit” star CJ Navato way back when they were kids.

Through a throwback photo, Delica showed that she was sitting beside Navato in what appeared to be a children's party.

“I wonder who my future boyfriend will be,” the text stated, before shifting to Navato’s face: “Me duh.”

Little did they know, they will cross paths again and become romantic partners. In fact, the couple has been together for more than a year already.

Fans were quick to use a line in a Taylor Swift song: “All along there was some invisible string, tying you to me.”

Navato started his showbiz career when he joined "Star Circle Quest: Kids Edition" in 2004. He was also in the kiddie gag show "Goin' Bulilit."

As a performer, Navato joined "Tawag ng Tanghalan" as a celebrity contender. He was also one of the 10 celebrity performers in the third season of "Your Face Sounds Familiar."

In 2022, Navato portrayed the life story of Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam in "Maalaala Mo Kaya."

