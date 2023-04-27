PBB alum Lance Carr finishes college as cum laude

MANILA – Actor and former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Lance Carr knew how to balance his career and studies as he finished his undergraduate degree in flying colors.

Carr graduated as cum laude at the Ateneo de Davao University with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Communication. He was also a Blue Knight awardee.

The young actor first rose to fame when he joined the ABS-CBN reality series “PBB Otso” in 2018.

He stayed with ABS-CBN after his short stint in "PBB" and became part of the digital series of Kim Chiu, "Bawal Lumabas," in 2020.

In 2021, Carr joined the inspirational drama series "Huwag Kang Mangamba" that featured Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz, Kyle Echarri, and Seth Fedelin.

He was also part of the cast of "Init sa Magdamag" along with Gerald Anderson, JM de Guzman, and Yam Concepcion.

Last year, Carr joined other young ABS-CBN stars in the iWant series "Beach Bros" and "Love Bites." He also appeared on Richard Gutierrez's "Iron Heart."

Currently, he is in the hit revenge drama show "Dirty Linen."