PHOTO CREDIT: @annecurtissmith on Instagram

Anne Curtis and Heart Evangelista reunited in New York to attend the reopening of the iconic Manhattan store of jeweler Tiffany & Co. on Fifth Avenue.

The “It’s Showtime” host shared their photo on her Instagram Stories, where she and Evangelista were joined by the latter’s husband, Senator Chiz Escudero, and Tatler Philippines editor Anton San Diego.

“Team PH,” Curtis captioned their picture. “So happy [I] have these guys to be with! It’s been a minute since I’ve been to something so special (like pre-mamahood) so having them has helped me get that social [butterfly] in me out and about again.”

Evangelista, for her part, shared a solo photo of Curtis from the event, as well her a series of her pictures with Escudero as they were strolling along the streets of New York.

Evangelista and Curtis have been friends for years, and the first time they got to work with each other was in 2004 for the ABS-CBN series “Hiram.” That happened to be Evangelista’s first-ever teleserye with the Kapamilya network.

Since she started gaining more exposure in the fashion world, Evangelista said in a 2020 interview that she has decided to make the most out of it for the meantime.

Curtis, on the other hand, continued to pursue her acting career and remains visible onscreen up to this day.