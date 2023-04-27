Handout photo

MANILA -- Jessica Sanchez will be returning to the Philippines to open the MPL Season 11 grand finals on May 7 at the SMX Convention Center.

Sanchez will join rapper-composer Allison Shore in performing the league's theme song "Lakas ng Pinas."

Sanchez, an "American Idol" alum, made her music comeback in 2022 with "Baddie." Sanchez last returned to the Philippines in 2019, when she graced the finals of "Idol Philippines."

She is known for hits such as "Tonight" featuring RnB star Ne-Yo.

"Lakas ng Pinas is an anthem that perfectly expresses Filipino MLBB athletes' incomparable competence in gaming and esports. I am excited to perform this along with Alisson who poured his heart into crafting this song. I hope the MPL PH community is as excited as I am," said the Filipino-American singer-songwriter.

Famous Pinoy ML:BB players overseas such as Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol (ONIC Esports), Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy (Geek Slate), Gerald "Dlar" Trinchera (EVOS Legends), and Jian Paulo Magno Munsayac (ex-Bigetron Alpha coach) will attend the event.

The grand finalists of the four-day playoff showdown will represent the league in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asian Cup, to be held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Reigning MSC champions RSG Philippines, Smart Omega, reigning MPL champions Blacklist International, reigning world champions ECHO, Bren Esports, and Onic Philippines will be battling it out in the playoffs for the MSC slots and the local championship.