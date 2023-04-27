MANILA -- Gary Valenciano turned to social media to share his thoughts after his son Gab left the country to live in the US for good.

Reposting a clip from Gab showing a heartfelt moment at the airport, Gary said his son decided to move to the US to start a new chapter in his life.

"All my children have gone through trial-filled lives. But I’ve always believed that it’s those who have been given deep and incredible callings in life that also encounter some of the most life-challenging situations and predicaments physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. @kianavee left for the US in 2019 and that was tough for us. Now it’s @gabvalenciano who moves there to start new chapters in his life. And yes it’s tough once again. More than the talent this family has richly been blessed with, it’s having each other that will always remain to be the most precious blessing of all," Gary wrote in the caption of his Instagram post on Thursday.

"Though these eyes will no longer see Kiana and Gab at home… there’s @paolovalenciano @yosameti @nataleiamartine and @lucianomikaelv that I know this heart is soooooo excited to spend time with!!!! Thank you Lord…for family," he added.

In his social media post last April 12, Gab said he is back in Los Angeles for good, noting that the last six years for him has been quite a journey.

In 2020, Gab opened up about his struggles with depression.





