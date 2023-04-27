Ellen Adarna opens up about getting pregnant this year

Ellen Adarna at the launch of Shinagawa Diagnostic and Preventive Care Center in Taguig City. Josh Mercado

MANILA -- Ellen Adarna is enjoying her well-balanced life now as a mother to 4-year old son Elias and wife to Derek Ramsay, describing it as “very peaceful.”

“The life I have now is the life that I’ve always imagined and prayed for,” Adarna said in an interview during the launch of Shinagawa Diagnostic and Preventive Care Center in Taguig City.

She also said it was her decision to take a break from her showbiz career to focus on the formative years of her son. “I want to be there on his formative years. He’s turning 5,” she said.

“Well-exposed siya kahit hindi pa siya nag-start [pumasok] sa school. At naiintindihan niya ang sitwasyon. Two years pa lang siya, nakasanayan na niya (that I am is his mother and John Lloyd Cruz is his father).

“He (Elias) spends time with John Lloyd. I make sure that he has good relationship with John Lloyd. He needs John Lloyd as much as he needs me. So parenting is okay naman,” she said.

Asked how many times Cruz should meet his son, Adarna answered, “He has 12 days a month. I’m very fair.”

Describing Elias as very hyper, Adarna admitted that when it comes to playing with her son, she lets her husband do it.

“Thank God, high energy si Derek. Hindi ko kaya ang boys energy. Hindi ako marunong makipaglaro [sa] lalaki. Siya (Derek) ang sumasalo. Kapag hyper na masyado, ibato ko na kay Derek. Hanggang sa nurturing lang ako— pakain, paligo, hanggang diyan lang ako,” she said.

New baby this year

Adarna also admitted she’s planning to have a baby this year.

Asked if she wants another boy, she said a baby girl would be a great addition to the family.

“Sana girl para tapos na ang boxing. We have both boys na. We want one na lang. Pero if it’s a boy, okay lang din,” she said.

Just last March, the couple and Elias visited Switzerland and Japan.

“We’re just enjoying our time together kasi parang mag-two-two years pa lang kaming married. Bago pa lang. We got married so fast," she said.

“We don’t [fight]. From the very start, of course, we had conflicts, getting to know each other, boundaries were always set that we both honored and respected. We have arguments pero very chill.”

Adarna’s last TV appearance was a sitcom with John Estrada.

“Ayaw ko mag-tape. Ayaw ko mag-soap. Alam naman natin na it requires a lot of energy. It is really my choice to take a break,” she explained.

She added, “It was fun when I was young and it was only me and I had a lot of energy. Talagang go, go, go. Gawin natin ‘yan. But now iba na talaga.”

Ramsay’s wife ended: “Wala pa talagang plan na magbalik.”