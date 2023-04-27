Daniel Padilla says working with John Arcilla pushes him to level up

Photo from Alyssa Gonzales, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Heneral meets Supremo.

Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla has nothing but words of gratitude to award-winning actor John Arcilla for accepting his new movie “The Guest.”

During the “New Movie Alert” event of Padilla, Arcilla described the young actor as the top heartthrob in the Philippine entertainment scene.

“Isa sa pinakabatang Best Actor sa Philippines. Exciting sobra,” he said at the event.

For Padilla, working with Arcilla, who won the Volpi Cup in the Venice Film Festival for his performance in the movie "'On The Job: The Missing 8," motivates him to level up his skills as an actor.

“I'm very excited dito gawin 'yung film na ito kasi napakahusay na aktor. 'Pag ganyan ang magiging katrabaho mo, it just pushes you to do better pa also,” Padilla continued.

Directed by Jerrold Tarog, "The Guest" is billed as a "mind-blowing"

psychological suspense-thriller.

“Kind of imagining it na nasa modern-themed war. Marami siyang twists and turns bilang nasa puso ko 'yung kadiliman. Medyo mindf**k na pelikula siya,” the director said.

The will also be the comeback film of Tarog and Arcilla, who worked together in the hit movie “Heneral Luna.”

"The Guest" is set to be shot this year but will be released next year.

