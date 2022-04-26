Yam Laranas' 'Rooftop' to be shown on the big screen

A scene from 'Rooftop.' Handout

MANILA -- Director Yam Laranas’ horror flick “Rooftop” will be the first local film that gets to be shown on the big screen this year.

Starting April 27, “Rooftop” will be screened exclusively in all SM cinemas.

The stars of “Rooftop” are all thankful and excited that the film they wrapped up nearly three years ago will finally be shown.

“We feel the pressure,” actress, model, dancer and painter Ryza Cenon told ABS-CBN News. “Alam naman natin na lahat ng tao takot lumabas especially sa sinehan kasi kulob siya. Kinakabahan ako.”

Similarly, millennial dance princess Ella Cruz feels scared. “Iba pa rin ‘yung nakasanayan nilang nakahilata lang sa kama nila at manonood lang sila sa Vivamax," she said.

“Iba pa rin ang experience na makakagala ka, kasama mo ang tropa mong manood. Horror pa. Kapag nasa cinema ka, mas nakakatakot ang horror film.

“Mas feel mo kasi surround pa ang sound. Nakakakaba at nakaka-excite at the same time. Sana masuportahan ng lahat.”

Sexy star Rhen Escaño admits she fears for the release of “Rooftop,” which was wrapped up even before the pandemic ensued.

Known for her movies like “Adan,” “Untrue,” “The Other Wife” and “Paraluman,” as well as the series “Lulu,” Escaño knows that until now, most people feel tentative about watching films in cinemas.

“May konting takot sa akin. Parang lahat ng tao, nag-convert sa digital at nasanay na doon. Ang magiging tanong diya, ‘Susuportahan pa rin ba ng mga tao ang pelikulang Pilipino at papanoorin ba nila sa sinehan even if many platforms, like Netflix, are around?’

“Maybe ini-isip ng tao, ‘Bakit ko papanoorin sa sinehan kung mapapanood ko naman online?’ Remember, kahit ang ilaw, pinaghihirapan ng mga crew. Sana mas appreciate nila ang movie kapag pinanood nila sa big screen at ibang experience ulit. Suportahan nila.”

Marco Gallo believes the public is ready to watch films again on the big screen. “I don’t think people are still scared because people are already travelling, going to Boracay, Palawan, not doing the social distancing on the plane.

“The malls are packed and full everywhere. I think people are going to be excited to go to the cinemas again. I’m excited as much as them.”

Andrew Muhlach is excited as well, now that their film will finally be shown on the big screen. “Sobrang tagal na nitong movie naming na naka-hang,” Muhlach said. “Actually, first time ko din ulit pumasok sa sinehan on our premiere night on April 25.”

The cast of “Rooftop” did not have a clue that their film will be shown on the big screen soon.

“Akala ko hindi na talaga matutuloy,” said Escaño. “I would always message direk Yam and kinakamusta ko kung matutuloy pa ang showing ng ‘Rooftop.’ He always assured me naman. Hoping ako talaga and now, matutuloy na at ipapalabas na sa sinehan para mapanood ng tao.”

Cruz admitted she found it unbelievable after she received a message that “Rooftop” would be shown in theaters and would even have a premiere night.

“Nag-gain ako ng hope and confidence because ‘Rooftop’ is part of the Asian Horror Festival and that’s the entry of the Philippines. Meron kaming mga kasabay na entries from other countries. Celebration ito, kaya exclusive lang sa SM Cinemas.”

Cenon added she was initially hoping that “Rooftop” would be shown on Vivamax. Yet, now that it will be shown in theaters, she is excited. “Sana maraming maka appreciate at mag-enjoy kapag napanood nila.”

Muhlach added the forthcoming big screen showing of “Rooftop” gives all of them pressure, although they are all happy that their film will finally be shown.

Gallo is aware all of them – from their director to the production and the entire cast – put in so much work to finish “Rooptop.”

“Not knowing when it was coming out, that was sad for all of us,” Gallo said. “When they told me ‘Rooptop’ will finally be shown, I think everybody was surprised. Good that it’s one of the first movies that’s coming out in cinemas. And it’s a horror [film].”