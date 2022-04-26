MANILA – Vlogger and former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Wil Dasovich posted Tuesday a photo of him with actress Carla Humphries, triggering speculation about their status.

The photo shows Dasovich and Humphries posing at the Urban Light installment at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

“Backyard tourists,” Dasovich captioned the post.

The apparent museum date drew speculation among Dasovich’s followers, going by the comments on the post.

Actress Bianca King, a common friend of Dasovich and Humphries, commented, “Is there something here?” with a heart emoji.

Other followers were more direct, joking that the photo was Dasovich’s response to his ex-girlfriend Alodia Gosiengfiao’s earlier post similarly showing her with another man.

“Ganti ganti din pag may time,” one quipped.

“May entry na rin siya!” another wrote. “Everybody happy and in love?”

Gosiengfiao shared her photos with entrepreneur Christopher Quimbo last week, prompting rumors that she is newly in love.

Dasovich and Gosiengfiao announced their separation in November 2021, after three years as a couple.