MANILA -- Showbiz and politics blended anew in the live entertainment scene when Andrea Brillantes made a big stir at the Araneta Coliseum Tuesday night as one of the guests of the “Vax to Normal” concert of the rising P-pop group Calista.

After hitting the dancefloor with Calista members, Brillantes flexed her pink wardrobe and made her shout-out to the audience.

“Guys, vote wisely para sa ating kinabukasan! Alam n'yo na kung ano sinusuot ko ngayon, alam na!“ Brillanted quipped, eliciting a roar of approval from the Big Dome crowd.

Brillantes did not specify her candidate as she made her pitch onstage to mark the return of live concerts at the Quezon city landmark after two years.

Show director Nico Faustino said he had no issue with Brillantes’ caper, citing artists’ freedom to express themselves during this season.

Notably, Brillantes was one of the featured celebrity supporters at VP Leni Robredo’s recent birthday rally in Pasay City.

The actress said it was thrilling to perform again at the Araneta Coliseum, hollering the staple artists greeting “What’s up Araneta?! “ with her new found friends Anne, Olive, Denise, Dein, Laiza, and Elle of Calista.

The “Vax to Normal” concert also featured Yeng Constantino, Darren Espanto, Elmo Magalona, AC Bonifacio and other artists.