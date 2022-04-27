Vice Ganda to return to US for concert tour in July

Photo from Vice Ganda's Facebook page.

MANILA — Comedian Vice Ganda on Monday announced that he is set to return to the US for a concert tour in July.

In "Fully Vice-cinated," Vice Ganda will be joined by friends MC and Lassy with special guest Darren Espanto.

"What’s up, what’s up madlang people and little ponies! Due to insistent public demand, VICE GANDA is returning to the USA this JULY in FULLY VICE-CINATED: THE USA CONCERT TOUR! Kavogue!!" Vice Ganda said in a Facebook post.

Here are the tour dates of the "Fully Vice-cinated" US tour:

Temecula, California — July 2 and 3

Honolulu, Hawaii — July 4

Seattle, Washington — July 8

Atlantic City, New Jersey — July 10

Vice Ganda returned to the concert scene with his first-ever digital "Gandemic VG-tal Concert" concert last July.

Then in October, he held his first live concert “Vax Ganda: A dose of laughter” in the United States.

