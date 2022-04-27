MANILA -- Television host Robi Domingo took to social media on Tuesday to share his birthday message for his girlfriend Maiqui Pineda.

On Instagram, Domingo uploaded photo of her holding a bouquet of pink flowers.

"Whatever happens, sa 'yo pa lang, panalo na ako. Happiest birthday, mahal! I'm so proud of you!" Domingo wrote in the caption of his post.

In a previous interview, Domingo said that Pineda is already the one he wants to marry.

"Nowhere to go but up... One year younger siya. Iniisip ko rin naman 'yung biological component. Siyempre ang mga babae at the age of ganyan, may pressure din sa kanila. So I take that into consideration. Basta I will tell you guys for sure," he said.

Domingo first hinted at his relationship with Pineda in August 2018, but they went public with their relationship only in 2019.

The Kapamilya host described their relationship as "authentic and genuine," and said that it just "works" even though they're from "different worlds."

