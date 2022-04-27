MANILA - University of the Philippines (UP) varsity player Ricci Rivero defended his girlfriend, actress Andrea Brillantes, who has been accused by some of his followers of imposing her political beliefs on him.

As seen in his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Brillantes designed his car, tumbler, phone case and ID lace with pink ribbons, pins and stickers indicating her support for presidential aspirant Leni Robredo.

Unbothered by what his girlfriend did, Rivero said: “I'll support you supporting whoever love!”

The Fighting Maroon then addressed Brillantes’ bashers.

“Sa mga may chance magalit na ginawa niya 'to hindi po dapat kasi ang sabi ko sa kanya kung ano 'yung feel niya na pwede niya gawin, go lang. So if sa 'kin okay lang, sana sa inyo din po! She's just really trying to make me believe sa kung kanino siya naniniwala. Just saying,” he said.

Rivero stressed that the point he was trying to make when he posted about what Brillantes did was to show how she is “trying and doing something para sa paniniwala niya.”

“I respect her for that and kung hate lang ang dala niyo then 'wag niyo na lang po open stories ko! I'm just proud of what my girlfriend's doing,” he said.

Rivero explained Brillantes is just trying to raise more awareness among the people she interacts with on what she thinks is the best for the country.

“im not the only person she's trying to convert kasi ang gusto niya is mapaalam sa tao esp nasa paligid niya na kung sino 'yung tingin niya best for our country is 'yung sinusuportahan niya,” he said.

“Kasama lang ako dun sa mga 'yun and this isn't about her being a perfect girlfriend or whatever, it’s about her doing her part to let people know, understand, and believe in someone who she thinks is best to serve all of us.”

Rivero and Brillantes became a couple last April 9 after the basketball player asked the actress to be his girlfriend after a UP game at the Mall of Asia Arena.