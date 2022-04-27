Netflix

“The Gray Man” starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas is set to premiere globally on Netflix on July 22.

It follows the story of an operative court gentry (Gosling), aka Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, agency-sanctioned merchant of death.

Now, tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out.

Agent Dani Miranda (de Armas) has Genty’s back and he’ll need it.

The thriller is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

The other cast members include Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard.

“The Gray Man” is based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney.