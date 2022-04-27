MANILA – Kathyrn Bernardo celebrated her boyfriend, actor Daniel Padilla, as he turned 27 on Tuesday.

On Instagram, the actress shared an adorable photo of them together and a clip showing the two of them dancing aboard a yacht.

“Dancing through life with you and enjoying every single step,” Bernardo wrote in the caption.

“Remember that you and I are always in sync, and no matter what the music is, there's no better rhythm than when we're dancing TOGETHER,” she added.

Bernardo then greeted Padilla a happy birthday before calling him her “person.”

In an interview back in 2020, Padilla said he hopes to exchange vows with Bernardo within five years before they turn 30.

Bernardo also revealed that it has been their plan for a while already.

“May ilang panahon pa kami before we turn 30. Actually, iyon naman talaga ‘yung plan. Of course, agree,” she said.

Bernardo is now 26, while Padilla is 27.

Regarded as the top “love team” of their generation and screen superstars with a string of blockbuster hits to their name, “KathNiel” have been a real-life couple for over nine years.