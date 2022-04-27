Photo from Star Magic's Facebook page.

MANILA — Former “The Voice Kids” champion Elha Nympha on Tuesday got a surprise party for her 18th birthday.

In snaps posted by Star Magic, Nympha posed with together with some of her friends, family and showbiz colleagues to celebrate her debut.

Present at the event were "Tawag ng Tanghalan" champion Reiven Umali, Jayda, and TNT Boys member Mackie Empuerto.

Star Magic also posted a photo of Nympha together with her mom dressed in a flowery dress.

Nympha earlier marked her debut with a glamorous pictorial where she is seen showing her sporting different styles, from street to elegant.

“I only have so much excitement for what another year can bring to me. Will you still be with me?” she asked her followers.

Nympha rose to fame in 2015 when she won the second season of “The Voice Kids.”

She drew international attention in the years that followed, with appearances in the US and French versions of “Little Big Shots.”

Nympha is currently seen as a regular performer of ABS-CBN’s “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

