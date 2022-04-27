MANILA -- Actress Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero took to social media to raise autism awareness as they shared that their daughter Rocket has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder or ASD.

In their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday night, Miles and Montero shared that it took them some time to talk about their daughter's condition because they are still learning more about the disorder.

"It was important for us to educate ourselves about it. At first we were confused, and questioned ourselves, how and why. We searched around for an ASD specialist before anything else," Miles and Montero shared.

In the post, the couple also cleared things about autism and stressed that the disability is different for every child.

"Some people might think someone with autism acts crazy, has mental problems, physical issues and other stuff. Yes, it’s mental but not a problem, yes can be physical but it’s not an issue and definitely not crazy. Autism is different for every kid."

According to them, Rocket has the common symptoms like:

Delayed speech

No eye contact

Difficulty communicating

Can focus on one thing for hours

Repetitive, she does things over and over again like running and flapping her hands etc.

She flaps her hands when she likes something, another way to address her emotions.

Cries her heart out like nobody's around. "From 1 she can get to 10 real quick. When you hear it, sounds like she’s getting hurt but really she just wants her toy or something that she cannot express.:"

Hard time controlling her emotions. "Sometimes there’s no middle. Happy or sad, Laughing or crying out loud and doesn’t know how to stop."

"There’s a lot more for other kids I’m sure, but so far these are the things we see from Rocket," they said.

"Autism is always present, in many ways. There’s no proven reason that’s 100% why kids get autism. It can just happen. It’s possible for first time parents to think it’s the worst thing that can happen to their baby. It’s surely can be scary and who knows what the future holds but definitely not the worst. You just need to know where to go, what you’re dealing with, finding the right therapist, the right support groups and lots of love. We’re still in the process of learning. It’s going to be a long ride," the couple added.

Currently, Rocket is taking speech therapy and occupational therapy.

Montero and Miles encouraged other parents whose kids were diagnosed with ASD to message them and reach out to other support groups.

“You’re not alone. We will embrace and understand each other. Keep your faith high and do the best that you can. Stay strong. Appreciate the love and growth of our kids,” the couple said.

Miles has two other kids, one from a previous relationship and another with Montero.