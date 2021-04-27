LOOK: Kier Legaspi puts up own community pantry in Marikina

MANILA – Kier Legaspi has put up his own community pantry in Marikina City to help those in need amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Facebook, Legaspi shared several photos of the pantry with shelves stocked with various kinds of fresh produce.

“Gumawa ng mabuti habang may pagkakataon… Lalo pang mapalad ang magbigay kaysa tumanggap,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Sa kabila ng aking paggawa, isang bagay ang alam ko. Ako’y isang aliping walang kabuluhan. To God be the glory! Thank you wifey for supporting,” he added in another post.

Since the Maginhawa pantry sprouted in Quezon City, it has inspired other community efforts in different parts of the country to share what they can.

Even celebrities like Angel Locsin and Anne Curtis went out of their way to help various efforts. Two weeks ago, the two donated P1 million to Pasig City to boost its efforts against COVID-19.

The two actresses earlier raised some P6 million through a celebrity auction, and donated the proceeds to the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) and 5 local governments, including Pasig.

Locsin also put up her own community pantry in Quezon City to celebrate her 36th birthday.