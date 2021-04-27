Dennis Padilla lauds Dani Barretto in social media post

MANILA -- Dennis Padilla and Dani Barretto warmed the hearts of several netizens following their sweet exchange on social media.

The brief conversation came up after Dani posted a tribute to her mom and Padilla’s former wife, Marjorie Barretto, for being such a good parent.

“I celebrate you not only on Mother’s Day but everyday, @marjbarretto. Thank you for everything that you do for us, Mom,” Dani wrote on Instagram as she posted photos of them together.

Several netizens commented on Dani’s post but it was Padilla’s that stood out.

Leaving a message for Dani, Padilla said: “You are a great mother too... Miss you anak.”

This prompted a reply from Dani, thanking Padilla for his sweet words.

“Thank you Pa!!!!!!! Hope you’re well! Stay safe always please,” she said.

Dani is the mother of her one-year-old daughter Millie with her husband Xavi Panlilio.

When Padilla and Marjorie were still together, the actor-comedian also looked after Dani and stood as her father figure.

Dani is Marjorie's daughter with Kier Legaspi.

Marjorie has three children with Padilla — actress Julia, singer Claudia, and Leon — and two more daughters, Dani and Erich.