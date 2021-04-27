‘Choppy na naman ako?’ Angeline’s Zoom woes lead to hilarious ‘Showtime’ moment

Joining via Zoom and apparently with spotty internet connection, Angeline Quinto attempts seven times to deliver her joke, in a hilarious moment on ‘It’s Showtime’ on Tuesday. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Joining remotely as one of the judges of “Tawag ng Tanghalan,” Angeline Quinto appeared to have a challenging day when it came to her internet connection, resulting in a hilarious moment in the Tuesday episode of “It’s Showtime.”

Quinto was among three judges, alongside Jaya and Nyoy Volante, who joined the program via Zoom.

During the interview portion of one contestant, co-hosts Vice Ganda and Kim Chiu exchanged jokes by using names of fish as puns in lyrics of popular songs.

When prompted to share their own “entries,” Quinto appeared to have a ready joke — but was somehow prevented by her internet connection to deliver it.

Every time Quinto sang her fish pun, her audio would get cut for no apparent reason, and would work properly again once she spoke. That happened a total of six times. (See the 47:20 mark in the video below.)

“Kung kailan pa-punchline, 'tsaka pa siya nawala!” Vice Ganda said, laughing.

“Choppy na naman ako?” Quinto said, frustrated.

On her seventh attempt, Quinto finally managed to deliver her joke, to relieved cheers from her fellow judges and the hosts.

“It’s Showtime,” the flagship noontime program of ABS-CBN, resumed its live staging on April 15, but with additional safety measures amid the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Among those is the remote judging for “Tawag ng Tanghalan,” as well as wider physical distancing among the hosts inside the studio.

