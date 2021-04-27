Cebu beatboxing twins amaze Hollywood star Will Smith

Photos from Instagram of Will Smith and Reuters

Hollywood star Will Smith was left in awe after watching a video of twins in Cebu showing off their beatboxing skills.

Acknowledging the raw talent of Jomar and Jake Canencia, Smith posted the video on his Instagram account which already garnered over 8 million views, as of writing.

“Before the internet, people would just be good at something like this and nobody would know — Tragedy! Shoutout Jomar & Jake this is spectacular,” Smith commended.

Smith even tagged international DJ icon and record producer Martin Garrix to which the “In the Name of Love” producer replied with laughter.

The twins did a cover on Garrix's hit "Animals."

Other notable names in the music industry also praised the talent of the Canencia brothers, including Questlove and Smith’s nephew, rapper K Smith.

Netizens also appreciated the beatboxing skills of the twins.

“Better than 90% of the music out right now,” one netizen said.

“Beautiful to watch. Talented people,” one Instagram user commented.

RELATED VIDEO