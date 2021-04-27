Busy Charlie Dizon focused on career

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Charlie Dizon on Tuesday said she is not in a relationship at the moment as her focus is on her career.

Asked on "Magandang Buhay" if someone is wooing her, the actress said: "Wala talaga. Hindi ko rin alam bakit? Joke lang. Pero wala po talaga."

"Sa ngayon mas career po talaga ako ngayon," she added,

Nonetheless, trhge 25-year-old Dizon shared the qualities that she is looking for in a guy.

"Mas naa-attract ako sa mestizo talaga. Matangkad and siyempre 'yung mabait po sa akin talaga and sa family ko," Dizon said. "Yung may goal din. 'Yung may pangarap din po."

Dizon, however, is being teased to actor Jameson Blake after they were paired in the movie “Four Sisters Before the Wedding.” The two will be working again with each other in the upcoming series "Viral."

"Makaka-work ko po ulit si Jameson sa 'Viral,' 'yun na lang po ang abangan natin," Dizon said.

Aside from "Viral," Dizon will also star in "My Sunset Girl" for iWantTFC.

"Sana po abangan niyo po ang 'My Sunset Girl' malapit na po 'yan, sa iWantTFC po 'yon. And 'yung 'Viral' po na teleserye ay gagawin na rin po namin very soon, kaya sana ay abangan niyo po," said Dizon, who also thanked all those who watched Star Cinema's "Four Sisters Before The Wedding" on Netflix.

Dizon made headlines December last year after bagging the best actress trophy at the Metro Manila Film Festival for her performance in the award-winning film "Fan Girl."

Last February, it was announced that Dizon has been cast in the title role of “My Sunset Girl,” an upcoming iWant TFC title co-produced by Dreamscape Entertainment. It was not immediately clear whether “My Sunset Girl” is a film or a series.

The iWant TFC offering marks Dizon’s second, concurrent lead role in a major project, following the announcement of her casting in the ABS-CBN series “Viral,” where she portrays a woman who falls victim to a sex scandal.

The latter, an RCD Narratives production, co-stars Dimples Romana and Jake Cuenca, and will be seen on A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and iWant TFC.

Related video: