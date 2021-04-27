BTS to release new song 'Butter' in May

BTS accept the win for Best Group at the MTV EMA's 2020, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. in this screengrab image released on November 8, 2020. Courtesy of MTV via Reuters

South Korean pop group BTS has announced it will be releasing a new single next month.

The Grammy-nominated act shared late Monday a teaser for its upcoming song, "Butter," which is scheduled for release on May 21.

Soompi, a news portal dedicated to South Korean entertainment, reported that "Butter" is a digital single "brimming with the inimitable charm of BTS."

A physical copy of the song is set for release in the summer, according to the Soompi report.

The song comes over a month after the septet released "Film Out," a single from its Japanese-language compilation album.

BTS was recently tapped by Smart Communications to headline the local firm's "Live Your Passion with Purpose" campaign, which aims to inspire the Filipino youth to pursue their passions.

