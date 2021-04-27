Alexa Ilacad opens up about need for counseling during quarantine

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Alexa Ilacad is everywhere at the moment with her new teleserye “Init sa Magdamag” and the popular demand for her movie “Four Sisters Before the Wedding” on Netflix. She’s also riding on the crest of her latest dance pop single “Stay Right Here” under the Off the Record label to be released this week.

It seems to be a fulfilling ride with her creative juices flowing, but Ilacad confessed to bouts of loneliness and isolation amid the pandemic, a syndrome completely relatable to other people.

“Some people are more energized being at home this time but I don’t enjoy this," Ilacad candidly said in a virtual conference Tuesday to launch her new music. “There are days I feel useless not doing anything being stuck at home. There are days my schedule is jampacked but for some reason I still feel drained. 2 p.m. pa lang parang pagod na ‘ko. Maybe it’s the lack of human communication."

“I would love someone to talk to, going to counseling, just to untangle my thoughts,” she said.

Certainly, family is a big moral support like Ilacad’s mother who eggs her on to get fit. “At times, there’s no motivation to get out of bed, but there’s yoga online which I try,” she said.

The tapings and recording sessions also help lift her spirit. “I like writing better when I’m sad especially now when you’re missing friends," she said. “I get by, but the lock-in shoots sometimes drives me crazy!"

The former “Goin’ Bulilit” child star is now 22 years old and unattached. Her latest original composition, “Stay By Me,” she said, is not necessarily romantic. “We crave for companionship during this time, from family and friends.”

To fill her days, Ilacad has also showcased her meal favorites in her social media accounts. Salmon and pancit are two of her comfort food. “I love salmon! I could eat it everyday of my life,” she said in one of her posts.

“I get scared people might misjudge me but it’s also my way of supporting local products," she explained.

Just recently, Ilacad engaged netizens who accused her of getting a nose job. Being a natural beauty, Ilacad laughs at it now, while also stressing that nothing is wrong with plastic surgery. Still she wonders why there’s a spate of nitpicking on social media amid the pandemic.

But dreams and good vibes are still borne out of the isolation of the present times. Hopefully, with the easing of the health situation, Ilacad hopes to prosper as a musician in the coming years.

“I want to do a Tagalog song very soon, such a beautiful language," she told ABS-CBN News. “And I want to collaborate with my idol Dua Lipa and perform at Coachella!”

