After relationship reveal, Son Ye-jin lands Valentino deal, possible Hollywood debut

The year 2020 saw K-drama Crash Landing on You became a record-breaking global hit, turning actress Son Ye-jin into one of the most bankable stars in Korea, and “BinJin” – the cutesy nickname given to the actress and her co-star Hyun Bin – into a real-life couple.

Son’s onscreen character, Yoon Se-ri, was perhaps an ideal fit: not only a heiress but a lover, businesswoman and fashion icon, she brought plenty of depth to the role. Over a year later, the show is still attracting viewers and making waves. No wonder Son became a leading Korean actress and “CF queen”.

Sadly for us, Son hasn’t taken on any big roles since Crash Landing, but that doesn’t mean her 2021 hasn’t been eventful. Here’s what she’s been up to.

Things are going very well with boyfriend Hyun Bin

Ever since Korea’s Dispatch reported the relationship between Son Ye-ji and Hyun Bin, and both agencies confirmed the news, the couple has been very low key about their dating life. They have been nearly impossible to spot together.

So in February 2021, when Philippines’ Smart Communications unveiled its Simple Smart Ako campaign featuring the power couple, fans ate it up. BinJin’s sweet chemistry in the video led to the rise of hashtags like #InSmartWeTrust, #SmartBinJin and plenty more across social media.

The world might have fallen hard for Crash Landing, but a cute relationship between celebs definitely seems to help too, when it comes to ads.

Upcoming projects to look forward to

If you’ve been missing Son’s beauty gracing your screens since Crash Landing on You, you’re definitely not alone. But the wait might soon be over: according to sources like Soompi, Son is currently in talks to star in JTBC’s new drama, 39, a 12-episode series about the everyday lives of three female friends about to turn 40. (Appropriate, since Son is 39 years old herself, too – on the Western calendar anyway.)

Son has been offered the role of Cha Mi-jo, the head dermatologist at a Gangnam clinic with a wealthy background. The drama is expected to begin filming in the second half of the year.

Additionally, Son was about to start filming for her Hollywood debut, The Cross, directed by Andrew Niccol and starring Sam Worthington, but its original April 2021 schedule might end up being delayed due to the pandemic.

More new brand endorsement deals

The love affair between luxury brands and Korean celebrities shows no signs of dying down; in fact, it’s becoming a trend, with Fendi signing Song Hye-kyo, Louis Vuitton nabbing BTS, and much more.

Since Son sported an array of expensive looks as the heiress Yoon in Crash Landing, she’s been high on advertisers’ lists – no surprises there. In March, Italian luxury house Valentino revealed that Son is its new brand ambassador. The announcement coincided with the release of its new Di.vas campaign by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Son is also working on other newly signed deals, like the one with Crocodile Ladies this year.

