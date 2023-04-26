MANILA -- "It's Showtime" hosts Vhong Navarro and Jhong Hilario turned to social media to mark the 30th anniversary of their '90s dance group Streetboys.

In his Instagram account, Navarro posted old and new snaps of their group, which was formed in 1993 by director Chito Roño.

"Happy 30th Anniversary Streetboys! Brothers for life! Love u all! Walang sawang pagpapasalamat sa inyo Boss Chito. We love you!" Navarro captioned his post.

For his part, Hilario uploaded a throwback photo of their group.

"Happy 30th Anniversary my Brothers!!! Keep flying! Love and Peace!" he wrote.

The group also included Sherwin Roux, Nikko Manalo, Cristopher Cruz, Meynard Marcellano, Spencer Reyes, Danillo Barrios, Carlo Quintos, Fritz Tibay Jonathan Granaderos, Mark Pastrana, Jmarth Lalic and Jon Paul Garcia.

Known for their back flips and other gymnastics moves, the Streetboys even starred in their own movie, "Spirit Warriors."

The iconic group is best known for popularizing dance moves to hits such as "Mmbop" and "I Saw the Sign."