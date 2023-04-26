'Totally Spies' to return for 7th season in 2024

Screenshot from 'Totally Spies' Twitter account.

The hit animated series "Totally Spies" will be returning for a new season next year, multiple reports said.

The show will be aired in the United States in 2024 by Cartoon Network with a rebranding.

"Totally Spies" follows the story of three girls Clover, Sam, and Alex who work in Beverly Hills, California as undercover agents for the World Organization of Human Protection (WOOHP).

They are known for their camp tools to defeat villains like make up, lipstick, hair brushes, among others.

The series started airing on ABC Family in 2001 before moving to Cartoon Network the following year.

A prequel feature film titled "Totally Spies! The Movie" was released between the fifth and sixth seasons of the show in 2009 in France, and later aired in the US on Cartoon Network in 2010.

