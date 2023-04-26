'Super close kami': BGYO says no competition with HORI7ON

Photo from BGYO and HORI7ON's Instagram account.

MANILA — P-pop boy band BGYO clarified Wednesday that they are not in competition with newly-formed group HORI7ON, instead revealing that they are "close" as new members of the Kapamilya network.

In an interview, Mikki Claver credited the group's efforts during their stint at the survival show "Dream Maker."

"Sobrang pinaghirapan po nila 'yung ginagawa nila," Claver told reporters.

While it's normal to be compared to others, JL Toreliza noted how close they are with HORI7ON.

"Normal lang naman po siguro 'yung mako-compare ng mga fans pero at the end of the day, magkakapamilya po kami, nasa iisa po kaming network," he said.

"Okay kami ng HORI7ON, super close kami. Once na nagkikita kami talagang nagbabatian kami together."

Composed of Gelo, Akira, Nate, Mikki, and JL, BGYO debuted in 2021 under ABS-CBN's Star Magic.

They are known for their hits like "He's Into Her," "The Baddest," "The Light," and "Tumitigil Ang Mundo," among others.

Formed through the local survival program "Dream Maker," HORI7ON is co-managed by ABS-CBN and MLD Entertainment, the company behind K-pop groups Momoland and Lapillus.

They are composed of leader Vinci Malizon, Marcus Cabais, Jeromy Batac, Kim Ng, Winston Pineda, Reyster Yton, and Kyler Chua.

The group is set to fly to South Korea for further training before officially debuting, ideally in July.

