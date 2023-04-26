Joy of the K-pop girl group Red Velvet. Photo: Instagram/@_imyour_joy

(UPDATE) Joy of the K-pop girl group Red Velvet will miss her team's upcoming concert in the Philippines due to her health condition, the event's producer announced Wednesday.

The five-member act is set to play at the Mall of Asia Arena on May 7 for its ongoing "R to V" world tour.

"Please be informed that Joy will not be able to participate in the Red Velvet 4th concert 'R to V' in Manila due to [her] health condition," PULP Live World, which is promoting the show, announced on its social media pages.

JUST IN: Joy will not participate in Red Velvet’s upcoming concert in the Philippines due to her health condition, says promoter PULP Live World. | via @jaehwabernardo#GetWellSoonJoy



(📷: @pulpliveworld) pic.twitter.com/nkp1kb5WPx — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) April 26, 2023

PULP noted that the group's remaining members — Irene, Wendy, Seulgi and Yeri — would still perform in the concert.

The announcement comes just hours after the group's management, SM Entertainment, said Joy would take a break from her promotional activities to focus on recovering from an unspecified health condition.

SM said Joy "recently visited a hospital due to her poor health condition" and was "advised that she needs treatment and rest," according to a report from K-pop news website Soompi.

"Accordingly, Joy plans to take a break from participating in her scheduled activities for the time being and focus on recovering her health condition," SM said in a statement, as per Soompi.

"We apologize to fans for causing concern, and we ask for the generous understanding of fans that this decision was made after thorough discussion for the sake of Joy’s health," it added.

During the latest stop for the "R to V" tour in Singapore, Joy left the stage early, with Wendy explaining that the singer was "not feeling well," according to a report by local newspaper The Straits Times.

Red Velvet debuted in 2014 with the single "Happiness." The quintet's other notable hits include "Red Flavor," "Bad Boy" and "Psycho."

The group previously performed in the country in July 2022 for the "Be You" advocacy concert.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO