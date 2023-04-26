Piolo Pascual hopes to do more stage plays after 'Ibarra'

MANILA – Piolo Pascual is not closing his doors on doing stage plays now that he has finally ventured into theater as the lead star of the upcoming production of “Ibarra.”

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Pascual said he is hoping “Ibarra” will not be the last musical he will be asked or offered to do.

“I hope not. Once I get bitten by the bug and see from the reactions of the people, I guess I’ll be taking on another role. I just don’t know when but there were a lot of offers before to do an adaptation of some shows,” he said.

Pascual, however, said he will just cross the bridge when he gets there.

“I don’t want to overwhelm myself and get ahead of myself. For now, I just want to focus on this. Isa isa lang muna. Hihinga muna. Bakasyon muna after,” he said.

Although he is one of the most notable actors in the Philippines, Pascual said he felt like a newborn coming into the production of “Ibarra.”

“I feel like there’s so much things to learn, not just from the cast, but the production and myself as well. I am so excited about how it’s going to pan out. The last stage show I did was 30 years ago back in college and I have always wanted to do a musical so that I can check it off my bucket list,” he said.

Now that rehearsals for the show have begun, Pascual said the whole idea of it is finally gradually sinking in.

“It’s been a while since we said yes to this project. I’ve been trying to brush it off, put it aside and not focus or concentrate on it because stressful. Nakaka-pressure because it’s an uncharted territory for me. It’s something new, something I haven’t done before,” he said.

“I had my first rehearsal. Now it’s slowly sinking in – the nervousness, the tension is slowly easing. I am embracing the character. I am gonna be here full on. I am committing. I canceled all the rest of my work until after the show so that I can focus on this.”

Tanghalang Una Obra is producing “Ibarra” in time for the 125th year of Philippine Independence on June 12 and the birth month of national hero Jose Rizal on June 19.

Pascual is coming from the successful run of Philippine adaptation of the South Korean series “Flower of Evil” in 2022.

He also went on a concert tour with Jericho Rosales in Canada and in the United States last November.

The Kapamilya star is also reportedly filming a new movie “The Ride” with Kyle Echarri.