New 'The Flash' trailer has a whole lotta Keaton

A new trailer for DC's "The Flash" movie has dropped, and it is absolutely nuts.

Starring Ezra Miller as the titular superhero, "The Flash" sees superhero Barry Allen a.k.a. The Flash use his superpowers to travel back in time in order to save his mother.

His attempt, however, traps him in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, with no other superhero in sight.

It is now up to Barry to ask a very different Batman (Michael Keaton) out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian, Kara Zor-El a.k.a. Supergirl (Sasha Calle), to save the world and return to the future that he knows.

Based on the comic book storyline Flashpoint, the film is directed by Andy Muschietti from a screenplay by Christina Hodson.

The Flash movie races to Philippine cinemas June 14.