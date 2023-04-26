MANILA -- Celebrity couple Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo celebrated the birthday of their daughter Dylan, who turned one year old on Tuesday.

In their respective Instagram pages, the couple posted reel of their cute baby's pre-birthday shoot taken by Nice Print Photography.

"Happy 1st Birthday my love," Mercado simply captioned her post.

"Happy 1st Birthday Dylan! We love You so much," Trillo wrote.

Mercado and Trillo got married in November 2021.

Both have respective teenage sons from their previous relationships. Mercado has Alex Jazz with actor Patrick Garcia, while Trillo has Calix with former actress Carlene Aguilar.

