iWantTFC to offer GMA Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV, GMA News TV outside PH

ABS-CBN’s iWantTFC is set to offer GMA Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV, and GMA News TV, as well as certain GMA on-demand programs outside of the Philippines beginning next month.

This is made possible through the historic collaboration of ABS-CBN International and GMA Network, Inc.

“GMA Network remains true to our vision of enriching the lives of Filipinos with superior entertainment and the responsible, unbiased, and timely delivery of accurate news and information,” said GMA Network Senior Vice President for Finance and ICT Ronaldo Mastrili in a statement.

“This collaboration with ABS-CBN is another validation of this commitment as we make our world-class content available to a wider audience. At the end of the day, the Filipino viewers — our boss — will greatly benefit from this,” he added.

With this agreement, viewers of iWantTFC in select countries and territories in Asia Pacific, MENA, Europe, and the South Pacific/Caribbean Islands can enjoy watching GMA Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV, GMA News TV, and GMA programs on demand on iWantTFC, including “Maria Clara at Ibarra,” “Abot Kamay na Pangarap,” “Apoy sa Langit,” “First Yaya,” and “The World Between Us,” among others starting May 1.

“GMA International takes another bold step in bringing world-class content to our global Filipino audience with this historic collaboration with iWantTFC in selected territories,” said Joseph Francia, GMA Network's First Vice President and Head of International Operations.

Francia continued: "GMA has always welcomed collaborations, especially those that involve bringing Filipinos closer together. We remain grateful for the continued trust of ABS-CBN, this time around through iWantTFC.".

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN International Managing Director Jun Del Rosario stated that the network “has always focused on being in the service of the Filipino.”

“Our iWantTFC platform is committed to providing the widest spectrum of Filipino content appreciated and enjoyed by our countrymen worldwide. We are delighted to add a slate of live streaming channels and popular shows from GMA to our ever-growing news and entertainment offerings. As the home of Filipino stories, we will continue to give our audience easy access to content they trust us to deliver," Del Rosario said.