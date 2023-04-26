How Nathalie Hart found love through Facebook

MANILA -- Actress Nathalie Hart shared that she met her Australian fiance on Facebook.

In "Magandang Buhay" on Wednesday, Hart opened up about her whirlwind romance with Brad Robert.

"Nakita ko lang 'yung picture. Sabi ko, 'pwede na, try ko lang kausapin.' In-stalk ko. Sabi ko 'sige pwede na, kausapin ko na rin.' Nasa ibang bansa siya but my whole family is actually from Australia. Then I was going there to visit my family, isiningit ko na siya. Mineet ko siya. Sabi ko 'okay naman pala,'" recalled Hart, who proudly showed off her engagement ring.

She said they got to know each other online in October, and they finally met two months later in December.

After being in a relationship for six months, the couple got engaged in August last year.

"Ang bilis. Sabi ko nga bakit nagmamadali. Relationship-wise six months pa lang kami pero eight months ko na siyang kilala nung nag-propose sa akin. Nagmamadali siya masyado," she said.

Hart described her fiance as responsible and kind, especially to her daughter, Penelope.

"May anak na rin siya isa, so parehas kaming tig-isa. It's a tie," she said.

Asked if they already discussed on where they are going to stay in the future, Hart said: "Actually nandito siya sa Pilipinas pero nandito kasi ang anak ko. So tinatapos ko muna ang school year ng anak ko bago magplano ng ganung bagay. As a mom, ang priority ko is my child. So uunahin ko muna ang anak ko."

