Here are the Star Magic events to watch out for in May

Photo from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Star Magic has lined up new events to watch out for with our Kapamilya artists this May.

New event LaHot Sexy Summer Bikini Ball will be showcasing body positivity with various stars like Maymay Entrata, Ria Atayde, Chie Filomeno, Enchong Dee, and Jake Cuenca slaying the runway in their hot and colorful creative swimsuits designed by well known fashion designers on May 4.

"Just like the Star Magical Prom, this is a first for Star Magic. The aim of this event is to promote body positivity and tell everyone na we can slay in any shape, size and age," Atayde said.

Mothers will be celebrated on Star MAMAgic Day to give a special tribute for Mother's Day on May 10.

"This is a special Mother's Day treat for all Star Magic mamas. As we all know, bukod sa pagiging artista, marami sa amin are also moms, and sometimes it can really be overwhelming," Elisse Joson said.

Joining Joson are Jolina Magdangal, Vina Morales, Dimples Romana, and Janella Salvador and they will be joined by their kids during the heartwarming event.

Sports enthusiasts and fans alike will be delighted too because the much-awaited "AIl-Star Games" will begin on May 21.

"Sa All-Star games we promote camaraderie and sportsmanship. Mapapanood ng maa Kapamilya na maglaro at maglaban-laban ang favorite Kapamilya stars nila ng badminton, volleyball and basketball," BGYO member Akira Morishita said.

Included in the line up are Daniel Padilla, Donny Pangilinan, and playing coach Gerald Anderson, who will showcase their athletic skills on the court against other Kapamilya artists.

"May mga surprise performances din na dapat nilang abangan," Morishita added.

Star Magic is also gearing up to launch the latest edition of the "Star Magic Catalogue."

Fans can expect the limited edition hardcopy of the portfolio featuring Star Magic's biggest and brightest stars to be released in June.

