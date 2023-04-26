Enrique Gil fully supports Liza Soberano's career moves

MANILA – Enrique Gil is fully supportive of Liza Soberano pursuing a career abroad even if this means they have to be physically apart most of the time.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe, Gil said he is genuinely happy for his girlfriend, who is trying to carve her own path in the United States.

“We are good. I just really support her no matter what. I know it’s hard going on a new path. But I support her nonetheless,” she said.

Asked how they manage a long distance relationship, Gil said they just make it a point to still be in touch with each other no matter how busy they get.

“It’s hard. We don’t talk as much as we used to kasi different time zones but we still keep in check. She’s good there. She has a team with her there, which is really good. She’s really busy too. She just came from Korea, she had a shoot in New York. She’s in LA now. I am happy for her,” he said.

Seven years into their relationship, Gil said he and Soberano just shrugged off rumors that they have already broken up.

“We are used to it. What can you do, you’re in the limelight,” he said.

Since her management switch, Soberano became more open about her decision to “take the first leap” to jumpstart a potential career in the US.

On the other hand, Gil ended his three-year hiatus from showbiz when he signed an exclusive contract with ABS-CBN on Tuesday.

He was last seen in the ABS-CBN teleserye “Make It With You,” which was cancelled due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.

Although they are both busy, Gil said he plans to visit Soberano in the US soon when his schedule clears up.