'Dirty Linen': Olga comforts Leona after fight with Doña Cielo

The closeness of Olga (Andrea Del Rosario) and Leona (Janice de Belen) starts to unfold after a fight with Doña Cielo (Tessie Tomas) in the recent episodes of 'Dirty Linen.' ABS-CBN.

The closeness of Olga (Andrea del Rosario) and Leona (Janice de Belen) starts to unfold after a fight with Doña Cielo (Tessie Tomas) in the recent episodes of "Dirty Linen."

In last Friday episode, Leona had a fight with the head of household for after the expose of Aidan (Zanjoe Marudo) and Sophie (Elisse Joson).

Leona storms out after Doña Cielo slapped her and got drunk. Olga then comforts her.

"Hindi ako aso na basta-basta babalik sa amo dahil lang nasitsitan. And besides, I don't feel like that place is my home," Leona tells Olga.

Leona laments that all of her efforts were discredited because of her mistakes and blamed Aidan's romance with Mila (Janine Gutierrez).

"Tagal kong nagsakripisyo para sa kanilang lahat. Lahat naman ginagawa ko para kay Aidan. Nowhere it got me. Puro sila walang utang na loob, those freaking Fieros," Leona said.

"I am his mother pero inaaway niya ako ngayon. Hindi niya ba iniisip lahat ng bagay na ginawa ko para sa kanya for a freaking maid, nagmukha akong walang silbi," she added.

Leona also recalled how their maid Olivia (Dolly de Leon), who happens to be Mila's mother, was also their problem before.

"This is not the first time, Olga. Pangalawang beses na nagiging cause ng misery ko ay isang katulong," she said.

"Kulang pa ba, have I not done enough?"

Olga assured her that that is not the case.

"Sobra-sobra nga eh. Sila lang hindi nakaka-appreciate. You should always remember that there is someone that always appreciate you," Olga said.

"I appreciate everything that you do and each time and to hell with everybody else, okay?" she added.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: