The upcoming episode of the second season of comedy-drama "Blindspotting" features an important scene that takes place in a Filipino party.

Filipino-American actress April Absynth, one of the show's regular cast members, plays Jacque in the fourth episode of the second season.

The actress was earlier seen in "Lumpia with a Vengeance."

"You don't have to follow the same path as everyone else," said Absynth on how she would characterize her journey as an actress. "I just want to express how anyone else who might want to be pursuing their art and their passion, they don't necessarily have to go to LA or New York."

She added: "As long as the art and the hard work is there, they can make it happen from anywhere. You don't have to give up just because you don't have a way to take the same path as everyone else’s."

Her onscreen family which includes guest stars Dante Basco, Ruby Ibarra, and P-Lo, among others, takes the centerstage in the upcoming episode titled "By Hook or By Crook."

"Just to be able to hang out with him for a few days and pick his brain and have him tell us all these crazy Hollywood stories when he was growing up, it was a pleasure to be around him," said Filipino-American rapper P-Lo about Basco.

The show's lead star and writer-producer and director is Rafael Casal. He shared that growing up in California's Bay Area where the episode was set, Filipino families were a constant presence in his life.

"We’re like, we should do an episode that’s just like a Filipino party in Daly City because we grew up going to those parties," Casal said. "He's (Basco) is a Filipino icon. We got to build a whole episode around that where it's April's time to shine and it snowballed from there. So it was beautiful to get to do."

Co-producer and star Daveed Diggs also shared Casal's experience. He stressed the importance of Filipino culture to the Bay Area.

"Much of the way that we partied there has to do with the Filipino influence," Diggs said. "I had a ton of Filipino friends and so I was always at parties and stuff so I feel particularly connected in a way."

"Blindspotting" airs on Starz.