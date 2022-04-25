WATCH: What happened when BINI, SB19 met for first time

MANILA — BINI and SB19, two of the leading P-pop acts today, were dancing in unison and harmonizing their voices within minutes after meeting each other for the first time, as seen in the girl group’s vlog released on Monday.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The two groups’ first meeting was in March, when they rehearsed for their live performance of “Kabataang Pinoy” that same night.

For their first collaboration, BINI and SB19 gave a pop update to the Jonathan Manalo tune for the latest teen edition of “Pinoy Big Brother.”

The vlog showed BINI’s Jhoanna, Mikha, Stacey, Maloi, Gwen, Colet, Aiah, and Sheena being introduced to SB19’s Stell, Justin, Ken, Pablo, and Josh inside ABS-CBN’s studios in Quezon City.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

They then went straight to rehearsals, and during breaks, got to chat.

By night time, they were all garbed for stage and in performance mode for the opening night of “PBB.”

BINI and SB19 would later get to reunite in April during the P-Pop Convention concert, where they performed alongside several other P-pop acts, including their respective sibling groups BGYO and KAIA.