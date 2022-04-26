Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Music released on Monday the music video for Sam Concepcion's hit single "Diwata."

The four-minute video, which is now available on the official YouTube page of Star Music, also features former "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity" celebrity housemate Shanaia Gomez as Diwata, as well as talents from Star Magic and Rise Artists.

On his social media accounts, Concepcion promoted the music video of "Diwata," which "celebrates the beauty of a Filipina."

"Diwata" is composed by Kiko KIKX Salazar, Nhiko Sabiniano, Ismael Alshdefat and Theo Martel, who is also credited as the arranger.



In a previous interview, Concepcion said "Diwata" was composed for the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 swimsuit round.

Concepcion and "The Voice of the Philippines" coach Bamboo Mañalac are set to perform at the coronation night of this year's Miss Universe Philippines pageant on April 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

