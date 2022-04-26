Regine Velasquez performs and Nadine Lustre appears in the new music video of ‘Liwanag sa Dilim,’ for the presidential campaign of Vice President Leni Robredo. YouTube: Rivermaya



MANILA — Music icon Regine Velasquez opens the new version of “Liwanag sa Dilim,” Rivermaya’s enduring hit which has become a campaign anthem of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

In the “All-Star” update released on Monday, Velasquez is joined by dozens of artists either as singers or through appearances in the music video.

Among the performers in the video are Ogie Alcasid, Yeng Constantino, Agot Isidro, Nyoy Volante, Ebe Dancel, Carmi Martin, among others.

Celebrities who previously endorsed Robredo’s presidential bid, such as actress Nadine Lustre, Jolina Magdangal, Iza Calzado, and K Brosas, are also shown in the music video.

“Liwanag sa Dilim,” first released in 2004, has been a staple in Robredo-Pangilinan campaign rallies, often with Rivermaya performing to close the program.

A previous music video featuring Constantino’s version, and focusing on volunteers and supporters of the tandem, was released early this month.