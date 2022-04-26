Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – After the viral answers on Philippine history, “Pinoy Big Brother” teen housemates appeared to have improved their history knowledge after “history week” inside the house.

In a rare occasion, “Big Brother” let several housemates outside the house to visit a museum and immerse themselves in local history lessons.

Five housemates went to Ayala Museum where they were met popular historian Ambeth Ocampo, who explained to them all the relics, artifacts, and dioramas that represent the past.

“Sana sa maiksi nyong pagbisita dito sa amin, maintindihan n’yo ang kahalagahan ng istorya ng kasaysayan. Para tayo sa kasalukuyan ay hindi natin uulitin ang mga pagkakamali ng nakaraan,” Ocampo told the housemates before starting the tour.

Some of the images they saw at the museum were the dioramas of 60 scenes of Philippine history which includes the burial caves, the rice terraces, the execution of Dr. Jose Rizal, and the death of Gregorio del Pilar.

“Nu’ng nag-explain po siya ang galing kasi detalyadong-detalyado po siya. Na-excite ako mas lalo,” Luke Alford said.

After the tour, the housemates faced their “midterm exam” wherein the remaining teens inside the house asked the group in the museum with 10 questions provided by “Kuya.”

The housemates at the museum needed to look for the answers at the multi-leveled gallery and take photos of it.

Some of the questions asked were about the mickey mouse money during the Japanese occupation, the burial jars, and the first Mass in 1521.

Due to time constraint, the housemates did not finish all the questions but were able to answer 8 out of 10.

“Kahit makukulit kami, at least mayroon kaming nakuhang aral sa nakaraan. Mas naintindihan namin ’yung bawat detalye,” Dustine Mayores said after the museum visit.

In the April 9 episode of the popular reality show, housemates participated on a Philippine history quiz game, where Gabb Skribikin and Kai Espenido were asked about the collective name of the 3 Filipino priests – Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos and Jacinto Zamora – who were executed in 1872 after being accused of sedition and treason by Spanish colonial authorities.

The correct answer was Gomburza. Espenido was unable to answer while Skribikin said, “Majoha.” A clip of the exchange has since gone viral on social media.

Both girls were also asked to name the longest bridge in the Philippines that connects the islands of Leyte and Samar, which is the San Juanico Bridge.

To this, Skribikin incorrectly answered “SLEX,” referring to the South Luzon Expressway connecting provinces in southern Luzon.

"Pinoy Big Brother" airs every day on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC. It also has a livestream on Kumu.